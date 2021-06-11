Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $13.60 Million Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of XPO Logistics worth $13,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its position in XPO Logistics by 1,026.4% in the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 43,110 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 11.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $857,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $136.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.65.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $145.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.69 and a 1-year high of $151.22. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 111.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.84.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. XPO Logistics’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 31,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $4,605,952.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,340,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,589,257.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 71,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $10,221,673.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,574,825.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 705,818 shares of company stock valued at $95,520,532 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

