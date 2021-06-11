Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $13.68 Million Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,859 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $13,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $970,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACB opened at $29.76 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $53.69. The company has a quick ratio of 34.97, a current ratio of 35.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.43 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.44.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.66 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.06% and a negative net margin of 64.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PACB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pacific Biosciences of California presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

