Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $13.74 Million Stock Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 272.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,359 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,965 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.32% of KB Home worth $13,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in KB Home by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,623,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471,299 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,317,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in KB Home by 15.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,780,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,907,000 after purchasing an additional 504,029 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,584,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,548,000 after purchasing an additional 346,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $43.39 on Friday. KB Home has a 52-week low of $27.51 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $3,031,303.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KBH. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upped their target price on KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.93.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

