Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,879 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of CDW worth $12,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDW. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 1,292.6% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $657,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,882.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $646,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,518,866.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,995 shares of company stock worth $3,030,143 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW opened at $167.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $105.87 and a 1-year high of $184.58. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.52.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. CDW’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

