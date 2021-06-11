Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $12,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.5% during the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 74.5% during the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cintas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.00.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $519,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,917 shares in the company, valued at $14,749,317.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $351.11 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $254.07 and a 12-month high of $369.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $350.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

