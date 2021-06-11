Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,473,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 229,939 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of United Microelectronics worth $13,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 70,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 99,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 15.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 107,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 155,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. 3.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMC stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. United Microelectronics Co. has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $11.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.03.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on UMC. Macquarie raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.40 to $7.30 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

