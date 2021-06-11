Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,350 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of GDS worth $13,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of GDS by 20.5% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,124 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,958,000 after acquiring an additional 327,878 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,573,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GDS by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 21,533 shares in the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.37.

NASDAQ GDS opened at $77.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.27. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $116.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.70 and a beta of 1.04.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

