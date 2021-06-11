Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,240 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Bio-Techne worth $12,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TECH. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 271.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Bio-Techne by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total transaction of $4,194,828.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050,002.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total value of $358,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TECH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.40.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $435.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $228.66 and a one year high of $444.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $414.84.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

