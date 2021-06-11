Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $12,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 2,520 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $437,295.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,736.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total transaction of $1,069,499.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,040,800.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,898 shares of company stock valued at $7,070,858 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

VRSK opened at $170.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.45. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.17 and a fifty-two week high of $210.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

