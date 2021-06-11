Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,439 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Lincoln National worth $12,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,993,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lincoln National by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,386,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,736,000 after purchasing an additional 471,016 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Lincoln National by 602.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 448,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,559,000 after purchasing an additional 384,603 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 971,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,856,000 after purchasing an additional 272,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 866,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,951,000 after acquiring an additional 258,461 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LNC opened at $66.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $71.68.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.21.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

