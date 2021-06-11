Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 226,161 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 53.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 226,161 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Realty Income worth $12,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Realty Income by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 134,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $310,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Realty Income by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 234,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,597,000 after purchasing an additional 19,443 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $354,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

O stock opened at $71.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $56.33 and a 52-week high of $71.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.71.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.19%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

