Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 245,537 Shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,180,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 245,537 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 4.03% of Landec worth $12,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landec by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,183,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,143,000 after acquiring an additional 92,128 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Landec by 79.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Landec by 43.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Landec by 8.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Landec in the fourth quarter worth about $1,140,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Landec alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 72,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $726,600.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick D. Walsh purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.26 per share, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 112,560 shares of company stock worth $1,155,710. Corporate insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNDC opened at $12.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.34 million, a PE ratio of -7.84, a PEG ratio of 255.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Landec Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.60.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $137.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Landec Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LNDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barrington Research raised shares of Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Landec Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.