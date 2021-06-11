Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 549,622 Shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,107,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 549,622 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.16% of NeoPhotonics worth $13,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in NeoPhotonics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NPTN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

In other NeoPhotonics news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $151,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 17,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $223,342.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,326 shares in the company, valued at $321,640.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 211,578 shares of company stock valued at $2,239,722. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NeoPhotonics stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.15 million, a PE ratio of -24.74 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.55.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.93 million. As a group, research analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

