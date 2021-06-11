Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 63,915 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 557,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 63,915 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of Xerox worth $13,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XRX. Icahn Carl C lifted its holdings in Xerox by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 27,769,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $667,159,000 after purchasing an additional 303,208 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,303,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $371,420,000 after buying an additional 5,521,290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,625,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $176,845,000 after buying an additional 628,533 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $150,812,000 after buying an additional 521,491 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Xerox by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,216,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $150,872,000 after buying an additional 19,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Xerox has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

NYSE XRX opened at $25.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.23. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.39%. Xerox’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.92%.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

