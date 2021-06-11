Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 8,344 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,344 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.49% of Medifast worth $12,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Medifast during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Medifast during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Medifast by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Medifast during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Medifast during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $290.39 on Friday. Medifast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.59 and a 52-week high of $336.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $270.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.44.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. Medifast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 85.97%. The company had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.12 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MED shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Medifast news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.23, for a total value of $310,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $225.04 per share, with a total value of $40,507.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

