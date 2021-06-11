Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 85,595 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,595 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.21% of Tenet Healthcare worth $12,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 2,095.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on THC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.18.

In other news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $425,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $391,146.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,713,987 shares of company stock valued at $145,391,319. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THC opened at $68.15 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $16.21 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.44.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

