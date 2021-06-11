Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 96,215 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 352,778 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 96,215 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.47% of Yelp worth $13,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YELP. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Yelp by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,208 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after purchasing an additional 37,108 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 507.3% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 142,867 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 119,341 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,584,077 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $334,779,000 after buying an additional 408,817 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 168,798 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Yelp by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,469 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 41,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YELP opened at $39.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.54. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -263.05 and a beta of 1.85.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.40 million. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. Yelp’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Carolyn Patterson sold 17,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $697,439.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 4,478 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total transaction of $173,612.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,620 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yelp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Yelp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.05.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

