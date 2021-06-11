Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 99,853 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 99,853 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.58% of Compass Minerals International worth $12,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,968,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,877,000 after acquiring an additional 153,501 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 81,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 29,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Compass Minerals International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

NYSE:CMP opened at $66.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.62. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.32 and a twelve month high of $71.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.93.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.35 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a positive return on equity of 18.27%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 207.19%.

In other news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $88,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,588.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

