Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes $12.92 Million Position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 503,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,921,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.47% of The Aaron’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 378.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAN opened at $35.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.81. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.63 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Aaron’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.30.

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 399,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,282,268. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

