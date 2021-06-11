Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.00.

R has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, insider John S. Sensing sold 43,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $3,563,356.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,974,558.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Gleason sold 11,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $996,445.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,054,635. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in R. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after buying an additional 496,769 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 459,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,391,000 after buying an additional 41,817 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after buying an additional 15,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 142,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after acquiring an additional 23,177 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of R opened at $77.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.02 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $34.33 and a fifty-two week high of $89.65.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.38) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ryder System will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -829.63%.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

