S4FE Hits Market Capitalization of $17.23 Million (S4F)

S4FE (CURRENCY:S4F) traded 31.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. S4FE has a total market cap of $17.23 million and $422,592.00 worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, S4FE has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One S4FE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00058722 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00021769 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $289.74 or 0.00777490 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00085644 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

About S4FE

S4FE is a coin. S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,310,762 coins. S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . S4FE’s official message board is medium.com/@s4fe . The official website for S4FE is www.s4fe.io

According to CryptoCompare, “S4FE is a blockchain-based global database for the registration and identification of stolen and lost items. The database is accessible to everyone and enables users to register and search for property. The types of property include electronic devices, jewelry, personal collections, documents, sports and hobby equipment, vehicles and machines and any other conceivable item representing value to its owner. The Token, which is based on the established ERC-20 standard, works in conjunction with various Smart Contracts to regulate the network and the incentives to use the network. The applications – the software running on different devices – are the interface between the (largely self- regulating) network and users. “

