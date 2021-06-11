SAFE DEAL (SFD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.65 Million

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 11th. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.69 or 0.00012623 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and $181,291.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00056552 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.70 or 0.00155219 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.62 or 0.00189973 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $416.82 or 0.01121199 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,110.34 or 0.99822881 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 591,848 coins and its circulating supply is 564,706 coins. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.