Safe Haven Price Tops $0.0037 (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Safe Haven coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $10.98 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Safe Haven has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Safe Haven alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $343.81 or 0.00924808 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 91.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe Haven Coin Profile

Safe Haven is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Haven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Haven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.