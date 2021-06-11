SafeInsure Price Up 44.8% This Week (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. In the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded up 44.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for $0.0152 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $319,010.94 and approximately $96.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00028402 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000850 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 77.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001515 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002555 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000090 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,936,250 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

