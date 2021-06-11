SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Stock Position Reduced by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 879,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,487 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.96% of SailPoint Technologies worth $44,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,756,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 274.5% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 133,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 97,880 shares during the period.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $46.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -232.64 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.41. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $64.19.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $996,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,042,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,920,035.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SAIL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush lowered their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.13.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

