Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Short Interest Up 600.0% in May

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SMSEY stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.61. 209,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,038. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.38. Samsonite International has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $11.92.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Samsonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags worldwide. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

