Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Down 4.4%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) shares fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.84 and last traded at $23.97. 3,112 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 530,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.07.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sana Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.17.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.10). On average, analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Blue Pool Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

