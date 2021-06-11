Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.83.

SAFM has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens lowered Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock opened at $165.46 on Friday. Sanderson Farms has a 52 week low of $108.57 and a 52 week high of $177.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.43) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is -429.27%.

In other Sanderson Farms news, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total transaction of $409,512.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,431.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sanderson Farms by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,298,000 after acquiring an additional 124,846 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,303,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,331,000 after buying an additional 89,579 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,804,000 after buying an additional 61,341 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 783,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,077,000 after buying an additional 16,754 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 387,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,203,000 after buying an additional 29,517 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

