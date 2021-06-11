Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Short Interest Update

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a growth of 559.7% from the May 13th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sands China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCHYY traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $43.42. 30,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,481. Sands China has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $52.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.96.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

