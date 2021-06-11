Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $230,090.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. 55.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO opened at $11.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.22. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.82% and a negative net margin of 94.38%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 100.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

