SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €121.00 Price Target at UBS Group

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been given a €121.00 ($142.35) target price by UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAP. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €132.27 ($155.61).

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP opened at €116.04 ($136.52) on Friday. SAP has a 12-month low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 12-month high of €143.32 ($168.61). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €114.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69. The company has a market cap of $136.88 billion and a PE ratio of 25.48.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.