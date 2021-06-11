Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRPT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $86.75 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $181.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($0.09). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.11% and a negative net margin of 122.76%. The firm had revenue of $146.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,710,000 after buying an additional 35,549 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 49.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,491,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

