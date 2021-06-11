Savix (SVX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $80,154.00

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Savix coin can currently be bought for about $5.06 or 0.00013542 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Savix has a total market cap of $313,630.48 and $80,154.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Savix has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Savix Profile

SVX is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 106,777 coins and its circulating supply is 61,984 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org . The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Savix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Savix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Savix using one of the exchanges listed above.

