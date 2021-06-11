Scala (XLA) Trading Down 7.8% This Week

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 11th. One Scala coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Scala has a total market cap of $4.94 million and approximately $2,122.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Scala has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00060140 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.72 or 0.00176307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.01 or 0.00195884 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.10 or 0.01199532 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,107.47 or 0.99555356 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002698 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 13,959,343,995 coins and its circulating supply is 10,159,343,995 coins. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

