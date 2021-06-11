Scanetchain Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18.00 (SWC)

Scanetchain (CURRENCY:SWC) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Over the last seven days, Scanetchain has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. Scanetchain has a market cap of $81,361.43 and approximately $18.00 worth of Scanetchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scanetchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Scanetchain Profile

Scanetchain is a coin. Scanetchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 839,506,297 coins. The official message board for Scanetchain is t.me/scanetchain_news . Scanetchain’s official website is www.scanetchain.io . Scanetchain’s official Twitter account is @Scanetchain_SWC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Scanetchain is a decentralized open platform where users can freely define and sell their contents and products for royalty and disclosure fee. The SWC token is an Ethereum-based token used as a medium for exchange value in the internal ecosystem of Scanetchain. “

