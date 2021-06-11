Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.65.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens cut Schneider National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America raised Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $22.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $28.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Schneider National in the 1st quarter worth $1,372,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schneider National in the 1st quarter worth $1,169,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Schneider National by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 194,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 109,915 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth about $18,069,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth about $861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.