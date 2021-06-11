Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Position Cut by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.06% of Schrödinger worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schrödinger during the 1st quarter valued at $1,779,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 692.2% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 648,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,491,000 after purchasing an additional 566,839 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 208,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,930,000 after purchasing an additional 23,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

In other news, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 10,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $773,680.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,479 shares in the company, valued at $489,423.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 13,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $1,064,541.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,826.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 986,831 shares of company stock valued at $73,143,546 in the last 90 days.

SDGR opened at $76.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -424.48 and a beta of 0.96. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.27 and a 12-month high of $117.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SDGR shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Schrödinger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.