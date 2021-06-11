Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Position Boosted by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,435,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 898,960 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 1.4% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $78,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 155,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 15,496 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 145,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,417 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 71,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,289,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,316,000 after purchasing an additional 418,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 384,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 21,882 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHE traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.20. The stock had a trading volume of 20,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,832. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.31. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.