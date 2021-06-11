Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,702 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $33,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 88.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 854.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHR traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.16. 255,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,295. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $56.29 and a twelve month high of $58.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.75.

