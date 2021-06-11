Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,883,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,654,320 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 6.2% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.30% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $340,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,244,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 65,118,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,928,000 after buying an additional 4,574,728 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,051,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,648 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,661,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,206,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,157 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $40.59. The stock had a trading volume of 47,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,621. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $40.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.39.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

