Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) Holdings Raised by Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp

Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp boosted its stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the quarter. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 0.1% of Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp owned approximately 1.84% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHQ. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $271,000.

Shares of SCHQ traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.42. 396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,168. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.27. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $59.56.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.