Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2021

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,124,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,738 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 1.0% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $57,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 272,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 93,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 47,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $98,000.

NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,523. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.30. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.24 and a fifty-two week high of $51.64.

