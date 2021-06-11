Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Position Boosted by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,486,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566,897 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 2.76% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $242,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 731.3% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

SCHZ traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.53. 6,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,244. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.21. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.64 and a 1 year high of $56.98.

