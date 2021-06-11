Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Position Lessened by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,071,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,702 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 3.7% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 2.17% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $203,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,969,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,264,000 after acquiring an additional 569,348 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 311,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,521,000 after buying an additional 8,259 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,696,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,230 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 262.0% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 25,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 18,467 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV stock remained flat at $$69.33 during trading hours on Friday. 1,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,395. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $48.48 and a twelve month high of $70.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

