Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,071,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,702 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 2.17% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $203,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,696,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,493,000 after buying an additional 1,057,230 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,220,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,268,000 after purchasing an additional 654,020 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,583,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,818,000 after purchasing an additional 14,529 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,969,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,264,000 after purchasing an additional 569,348 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,521,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,575,000 after purchasing an additional 87,473 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV stock remained flat at $$69.33 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,395. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.02. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $48.48 and a 1-year high of $70.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

