Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Management LLC

Cypress Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,104 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.11. 16,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,505. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $49.86 and a 52-week high of $78.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.81.

