Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,521,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,039 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 2.7% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $149,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 177.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $94,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.68. 2,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,619. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $71.06 and a twelve month high of $102.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

