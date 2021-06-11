Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Position Cut by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,186,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,629 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.2% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $120,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $75,198,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,793,000 after purchasing an additional 450,378 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 557,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,608,000 after purchasing an additional 319,736 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,950.8% in the first quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 306,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after buying an additional 291,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,523,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,956. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.82. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $61.57 and a 12-month high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

