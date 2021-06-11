Sciencast Management LP Acquires Shares of 28,221 Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,882,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $449,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,995 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $41,382,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the first quarter worth about $37,011,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $807,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Nordstrom by 594.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 655,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,824,000 after purchasing an additional 561,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JWN. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

In other news, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $305,894.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $266,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,733,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,361 shares of company stock valued at $2,088,609 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JWN opened at $34.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.19, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

