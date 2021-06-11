Scorpio Gold (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.10

Shares of Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and traded as high as $0.12. Scorpio Gold shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 156,000 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10.

Scorpio Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SRCRF)

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Mineral Ridge gold project covering an area of 5,617 hectares located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Goldwedge property that covers an area of 717 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada.

